Study: Physically Weak Men More Likely To Be Socialists

Excerpts:

Men who are physically weak are more likely to favor socialist policies.

An academic study from researchers at Brunel University London assessed 171 men, looking at their height, weight, overall physical strength and bicep circumference, along with their views on redistribution of wealth and income inequality. The study, published in the Evolution and Human Behavior journal, ​found that weaker men were more likely to favor socialist policies than stronger men.

Brunel University's Michael Price believes this may be a product of evolutionary psychology.

"This is about our Stone Age brains, in a modern society,"