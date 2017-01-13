Newsvine

Rick Kelo

About Classic Liberal. Pacifist. Entrepreneur. Articles: 212 Seeds: 288 Comments: 17252 Since: Apr 2013

Labor-market growth turns negative, with many coincidences

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rick Kelo View Original Article: caseymulligan.blogspot.com
Seeded on Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:38 PM
Discuss:

Below is an index of hours worked per person, which reflects both the amount of employment and the number of hours that employees work up through Dec 2016. It shot up when the Emergency Unemployment Assistance program was finally canceled. Its growth was especially slow when the new health care law began to penalize employers. Over the most recent twelve months, the trend is (infinitesimally) negative

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor