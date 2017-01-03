This week in Fake News

Did you catch the story about Russia hacking the US power grid? Here's the original from the Washington Post.

"Russian hackers penetrated U.S. electricity grid" By Juliet Eilperin and Adam Entous December 30 at 7:55 PM A code associated with the Russian hacking operation dubbed Grizzly Steppe by the Obama administration has been detected within the system of a Vermont utility, according to U.S. officials. While the Russians did not actively use the code to disrupt operations of the utility, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss a security matter, the penetration of the nation’s electrical grid is significant because it represents a potentially serious vulnerability. Government and utility industry officials regularly monitor the nation’s electrical grid because it is highly computerized and any disruptions can have disastrous implications for the function of medical and emergency services. American officials, including one senior administration official, said they are not yet sure what the intentions of the Russians might have been. The penetration may have been designed to disrupt the utility’s operations or as a test by the Russians to see whether they could penetrate a portion of the grid. https://web.archive.org/web/20161231013001/https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/russian-hackers-penetrated-us-electricity-grid-through-a-utility-in-vermont/2016/12/30/8fc90cc4-ceec-11e6-b8a2-8c2a61b0436f_story.html?tid=sm_fb

It spread like wildfire. Shortly the story was on CNN:

My my, that's some scary looking Russian computer code! It must be either the Russian hack orrrrr..... a screenshot from the popular video game Fallout 4. Definitely one or the other:

So what really happened? Did the Russians hack the Vermont utility? Nope. 1 laptop, not connected to the utility grid, was found to have 1 piece of malware on it.

We detected the malware in a single Burlington Electric Department laptop not connected to our organization’s grid systems. Source: https://www.facebook.com/burlingtonelectric/photos/a.224345104256173.64840.222285567795460/1397000940323911/?type=3&theater

Whew! Well thank goodness for McAfee virus scan boys.

It’s unfortunate that an official or officials improperly shared inaccurate information with one media outlet, leading to multiple inaccurate reports around the country. Source: https://www.burlingtonelectric.com/news/3910/Burlington-Electric-Department-Statement:-No-Indication-that-Electric-Grid-or-Customer-Information-Compromised

But that doesn't make for much of a news story, now does it?