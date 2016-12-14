Newsvine

Bakersfield police shoot, kill unarmed 73-year-old man - CNN.com

A Bakersfield police officer who fatally shot a 73-year-old-man whose family said he had early signs of dementia has been placed on administrative leave, authorities said Tuesday.

Police responded early Monday to a report of a man with a revolver acting strangely, said Bakersfield Assistant Police Chief Lyle Martin.

One of the seven officers who responded to the call, Reagan Selman, fired seven shots at Serna, who died at the scene. Serna was not armed at the time of the shooting and police did not find a gun, Martin said.

