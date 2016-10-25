President Obama - Chronic Liar

"At no time was the Obama Administration aware of what the Obama Administration was doing." Obama Presidency Official Position

His entire presidency, President Obama has played the role of Bystander-in-Chief.

Fast & Furious - "First time I heard about it was on the news" IRS targeting Conservative groups - "First time I heard about it was on the news" VA waiting list deaths - "First time I heard about it was on the news"

I won't list the dozens of other times, but the recent Podesta email leaks reminded me of the habitual abuse of this line.