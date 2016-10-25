Newsvine

President Obama - Chronic Liar

By Rick Kelo
Tue Oct 25, 2016 8:06 AM
"At no time was the Obama Administration aware of what the Obama Administration was doing."

Obama Presidency Official Position

His entire presidency, President Obama has played the role of Bystander-in-Chief.

  1. Fast & Furious - "First time I heard about it was on the news"
  2. IRS targeting Conservative groups - "First time I heard about it was on the news"
  3. VA waiting list deaths - "First time I heard about it was on the news"

I won't list the dozens of other times, but the recent Podesta email leaks reminded me of the habitual abuse of this line.

Source

 

Source

