These seemed fun. Let's take a private email sent by a political insider to Hillary and compare it with his public column he published under the same title.
First the private email from Brent Budowsky. Excerpts:
Warning to Hillary Clinton
Date: 2015-03-21 10:48
It was not uplifting to learn in recent hours that problems with foreign donations to the Clinton Foundation continue, Hillary Clinton was still making paid speeches for hire this week, and Tony Rodham is hustling gold mining deals in Haiti.
If there is one thing that could well bring down a Hillary Clinton candidacy it is this cycle of money issues about which I am now feeling red alerts, loud bells, warning signals, and red flags and I am now seriously pissed off that there is a real chance that her candidacy and the Democratic Party could be destroyed
foreign donations and paid speeches and hustling gold mining deals by her brother are entirely legitimate issues that are self-created, and must self-corrected before it is too late....and I do not believe the Clintons fully understand the magnitude and immediacy of the danger
Now Brent's public article by the same title on Huff Po:
A Warning to Hillary Clinton
04/13/2015 04:11 pm ET
Clinton who suggested the rollout plan for her presidential candidacy would bring forth a “new Hillary.”
I am a strong supporter of Hillary Clinton for president, but here is my warning to her: American voters don’t want to be sold a “new Hillary,” which is reminiscent of an earlier politician whose handlers invented the term “new Nixon.” They want to be trusted enough to be let into the world of the REAL Hillary.
Hillary Clinton is one of the most extraordinarily experienced presidential candidates in generations. She was first lady during the enormously successful and fondly remembered Bill Clinton presidency — those unnamed Clinton “friends” who suggest the Babe Ruth of American politics should be put under wraps are the political equivalent of village idiots.
Hillary Clinton was a United States senator. She was secretary of State. Every Republican candidate looks like Little League compared to that.