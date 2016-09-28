Newsvine

Rick Kelo

About Classic Liberal. Pacifist. Entrepreneur. Articles: 211 Seeds: 286 Comments: 17215 Since: Apr 2013

Democrats target Libertarian ticket

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rick Kelo View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTheHill.com
Seeded on Wed Sep 28, 2016 12:38 PM
Discuss:

Excerpts:

Democrats panicked by third-party candidates drawing support away from Hillary Clinton are ramping up their attacks against Gary Johnson and warning that a vote for a third party is a vote for Donald Trump

The Libertarian ticket of Johnson and Bill Weld is running surprisingly strong among young voters — a cog in the Obama coalition that Democrats need to turn out for Clinton if she’s to pull away from Trump.

Johnson and Weld hold liberal views on issues like marijuana legalization, abortion rights and non-interventionist foreign policy that have helped them gain traction among some young voters.

There are several battleground states where it appears the third-party effect is working against Clinton.

A CNN-ORC survey that showed Trump with a 1-point edge in Colorado found Johnson and Stein combining for 30 percent support among those under the age of 45.

In Monmouth University polls of Nevada, Clinton once had a 5-point lead over Trump based on her strength among independents. The latest survey found Trump moving into a 2-point lead as independents moved away from Clinton into Johnson’s column.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor