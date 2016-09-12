How the sugar industry sweetened research in its favor

Excerpts:

But by the 1960s, two opposing ideas about what caused heart disease emerged. John Yudkin, a British physiologist and nutritionist, suggested that sugar consumption was linked to incidence of and mortality rates from coronary heart disease: Specifically, eating too much sugar might boost levels of triglycerides, a type of fat found in blood. Meanwhile, Ancel Keys, an American physiologist, argued that heart disease was related to scarfing down too many bad types of fat, as such fats may raise cholesterol and possibly cause a heart attack. Keys' theory became more widely accepted than Yudkin's.

Whatever happened to Yudkin's theory? Researchers suggest that when the sugar industry "manipulated" the scientific debate on heart disease, his theory -- along with other sugar consumption research -- was swept under the rug.

Old letters reveal new secrets