Newsvine

Rick Kelo

About Classic Liberal. Pacifist. Entrepreneur. Articles: 211 Seeds: 286 Comments: 17215 Since: Apr 2013

This is what Pay-to-Play looks like

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Rick Kelo
Wed Aug 31, 2016 2:04 PM
Discuss:

You're the CEO of a Fortune 500 company or CEO of the Wall Street division of Swiss bank, or New York City 1%-er managing a $5B endowment (all involved, pick whichever you prefer).  You have your company "donate" $1 million to Hillary Clinton through her money laundering foundation.

Then you hear the President of China is coming to town.  You're interested.  Since Hillary has gotten to "wet her beak" you get to play.  Now the bagman at the Clinton foundation emails the State Department for you and tells them to seat you at the Vice President's table for the dinner with Chinese President Hu Jintao.

 

Article Photo
Article Photo
Article Photo

 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor