Gawker's Gone. Long Live Gawker.

A fine cultural commentary on exactly what's wrong with this country.

Across the internet Leftist journalists are mourning the death of the privacy-invading slander site Gawker while simultaneously bad-mouthing Wikileaks for breaching Hillary's privacy.

Need for intellectual consistency? Not so much. Priorities much? Apparently not. Your excerpts:

Nine years ago, Peter Thiel, a wealthy and secretive Silicon Valley investor, read something about himself online that he didn’t appreciate. He apparently vowed revenge, eventually carrying out a plan to fund lawsuits against Gawker Media, the publisher that upset him, culminating this week with the shuttering of the flagshipGawker.com.

But Mr. Thiel’s victory was a hollow one — you might even say he lost. While he may have killed Gawker, its sensibility and influence on the rest of the news business survive.

It was the first publisher that understood the pace, culture and possibilities of online news. And it used that understanding to unleash a set of technical, business and journalistic innovations on the news industry that have altered the way we produce, consume and react to media today.

One of its stated goals was to “afflict the comfortable,” which it usually did... Though I will mourn the loss of Gawker, I can understand those who won’t.

In the 2000s, I worked at three different magazines that were based entirely online — Wired News (the online arm of Wired Magazine), Salon and Slate. Looking back now, I can tell that even though we were doing good work, we weren’t doing much that was really different from what came before. A typical Salon or Slate article was 600 to 1,500 words long. Generally, a writer wrote a few times a week. We took the weekends off. Though we wrote online, in most ways we were really putting out a relatively fast-paced magazine, just without ink and paper.

